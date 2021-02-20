Pak-China ties to continue growing: Moeed

Special Assistant to the PM on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf has said that China and Pakistan enjoy special relations and these ties will continue to grow.

He said this while talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong who called on him on Friday.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said, “Pakistan will continue to build bilateral cooperation in various areas under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.”

Talking about cooperation in different areas, Dr Moeed Yusuf said that collaboration between the think tanks in the two countries should be improved to promote dialogue among them.

On which, the Chinese ambassador said that the Pakistan-China relations should not be limited to government level but should be expanded to interaction among the citizens of the two countries. Think-tank can play a role in commemorating the 70 years of Pak-China friendship this year, he said.

Chinese Ambassador H.E. Nong Rong hoped to take Pakistan-China relations to new heights by improving collaboration, cooperation and partnership in various fields.