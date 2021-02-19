Zarina praises Ahsan Khan’s work in ‘Qayamat’

There is one thing for sure and that’s Ahsan Khan’s skill when it comes to acting. As of late, Khan is being appreciated widely for hosting a one of a kind celebrity talkshow as well as playing Rashid in an ongoing drama serial, so much so that the Udaari star was recently praised by none other than Hindi film actor Zarina Wahab.

In the much shared screenshot, one can see that the 61-year-old sent some love to Khan over WhatsApp, admiring his role in ‘Qayamat.’

“As Rashid you are too much…Excellent work,” she wrote with a thumbs-up emoticon. Qayamat is a story of a young woman whose verdicts are subjugated by those around her.

Eventually, all hell breaks loose when the people closest to her repetitively make the same blunder by making her future bleak. Ifrah and Samra’s parents are put in a tough spot when their uncle, Mukhtar asks for Samra’s hand in marriage for his son Rashid. The families agree to the proposal without taking Samra’s approval. However, soon after marriage Samra writhes from mistreatment by Rashid until she meets a heart-rending episode leaving Ifrah to face the dire consequences.