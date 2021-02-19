Brands Unlimited launch Allure Beauty flagship store

Brands Unlimited Pvt Ltd., a pioneer of the beauty industry in Pakistan, held an event to announce the opening of its new flagship store at Dolmen Mall, Clifton.

The Allure Beauty Store is the ultimate one-stop destination for all beauty and lifestyle products. The launch of Allure Beauty’s first brick and mortar store took place on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 at Dolmen Mall, Clifton, Karachi. The launch event was attended by top celebrities from fashion, entertainment and lifestyle industry.

On the launch, Brands Unlimited Director Muhammad Essa and Brands Unlimited Chief Executive Officer & Director Muhammad Farhan Khan spoke with media and shared their following views, “We are living in an age where local consumers are always concerned about the authenticity of the international products they are buying in Pakistan. The aim of Allure Beauty Store is to offer customers the peace of mind and assurance that what they are buying, are 100 percent authentic, original products. The Allure Beauty Store is designed to offer a first of its kind, one-stop luxury experience in Pakistan. One visit to the store will redefine the meaning of luxury shopping experience for our customers.”

“Brands Unlimited has remained committed to providing premium quality products from most prestigious brands globally. We ensure exceptional customer services and treat our partners as if they are family.” Muhammad Farhan Khan, CEO & Director, Brands Unlimited

Located inside Debenhams, Allure Beauty is a state-of-the-art store for your ultimate beauty and lifestyle shopping needs. Allure Beauty offers a range of more than 150 of the most desirable and internationally recognised brands under one roof.

Brands Unlimited proudly partners with the world’s top brands such as Huda Beauty, Kayali, Rimmel, Bourjois, Max Factor, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Davidoff, Roberto Cavali, Paco Rabanne, Jean Paul Gaultier, Carolina Herrera, Salvatore Ferragamo, Cartier, and many more, to facilitate Pakistani consumers with authentic, original products at the best prices through their e-commerce and retail store.

Allure Beauty began as an e-commerce store and after receiving an overwhelming response from customers has now been taken to scale with a full-fledged retail luxury experience. Allure Beauty is an initiative of Brands Unlimited Pvt. Ltd., which is an import and distribution company known and recognized for prestige, luxury, personal care, beauty care products and fragrances. Brands Unlimited works with numerous internationally acclaimed brands for their brand building, launches, imports, and sole distribution needs.

The year 2021 has been a great start of the journey for Brands Unlimited as they plan to expand across Pakistan with further retail outlets.