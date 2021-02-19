Britney Spears’ mom Lynne dodges questions about singer after visit

Lynne Spears is trying to keep her family life private. On Thursday, Feb. 18, Britney Spears’ mom was spotted at LAX airport where she quickly found herself approached by paparazzi. When asked how her eldest daughter is doing, the Through the Storm author chose to stay quiet and keep on moving.

“She never talks,” an eyewitness shared with E! News. “She is very kind and very polite. She looked and nodded when asked how Britney was doing.”

As for what brought Lynne into town, a separate family source revealed to E! News exclusively that Britney’s mom has been in Los Angeles for the last couple of weeks. In fact, Lynne frequently makes time to visit the music superstar.

“She comes out every few months and spends a good amount of time with Britney,” the source explained. “When she isn’t here, they talk all the time. Lynne wants to help Britney and make sure she has the freedom that she deserves.”

As for what brought Lynne into town, a separate family source revealed to E! News exclusively that Britney’s mom has been in Los Angeles for the last couple of weeks. In fact, Lynne frequently makes time to visit the music superstar

In recent weeks, the #FreeBritney movement has picked up steam after the release of “Framing Britney Spears.” The Feb. 5 episode of the FX docu-series The New York Times Presents explored how one of music’s biggest stars ended up under a conservatorship.

In addition, the special takes a deeper look into whether or not Britney’s dad Jamie Spears should remain a co-conservator. While both of Britney’s parents declined to participate in the project, a family source shed some light on where Lynne stands as the legal case continues.

“Lynne believes someone other than Jamie should be in charge of the conservatorship,” the source explained. “She thinks he controls things he shouldn’t control and that this set up is not in Britney’s best interest. She is trying to help Britney and support her any way she can.”