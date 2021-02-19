Farmers in India Continue to Protest Sitting on Railway Tracks

On Thursday, thousands of farmers blocked the railway tracks in the parts of northern India, New Delhi. Sitting on the tracks and stopping the trains the farmers protested for their demands for the repeal of new agricultural reform laws that have triggered months of massive protest.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or Joint Farmers’ Front, organized four-hour blockades of trains at two dozen locations. The protest was covered by media in Hapur, Modinagar, Kurukshetra and several other places in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh states. Railroad authorities halted train movements in the affected areas.

A heavy contingent of security forces was deployed at railway road stations and tracks to prevent any violence. The protesters carried banners and flags denouncing the three laws approved by Parliament in September, which they say will leave them poorer and at the mercy of corporations.

The farmers have decided that the struggle to get these three laws repealed is connected to our lives, connected to our future, connected to our children and connected to our daily bread. Either we will survive, and our assets will survive, or the country won’t be able to get by as they will not get anything to eat,” said Hari Prakash, a 70-year-old farmer who was blocking a track on the outskirts of New Delhi.

A farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait said that they will not end their protests until the government repeals the laws. The protests turned violent on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day, when a group of farmers riding tractors stormed the 17th century Red Fort in New Delhi. In which hundreds of farmers and police officers were injured whereas one protester died.

The government has offered to delay the implementation of laws till 18 months so that the objections by the farmers can be solved. The government says the laws are necessary to modernize Indian agriculture. Moreover, the demand of repeal by the farmers is not acceptable

Reportedly, the farmers have an insecurity that the legislation will devastate their earnings by ending guaranteed prices for wheat and rice and force them to sell to powerful corporations at cheaper prices.

The Agriculture Minister said the laws will be beneficial for the agricultural sector. It will lead to more private investment in agriculture and raise earnings by setting up warehouses where farmers can store crops and sell them when prices are favorable.