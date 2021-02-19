First cricket match being played at Gwadar Cricket Stadium

The first-ever cricket match is being played at the scene Gwadar Cricket stadium in Balochistan.

This exhibition match has been organized by singer-actor Fakhr-e-Alam in the lush green stadium of Gwadar amidst the mountains of Balochistan.

The match features two teams Showbiz Sharks against the Gwadar Dolphins. British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner presided over the coin toss at the stadium.

“An honour to preside over coin toss at inaugural #CricketAtGwadar match at beautiful Gwadar stadium,” said the envoy. Gwadar Dolphins had chosen to bowl against Showbiz Sharks.

“What a stadium,” said Turner. “It’s the most beautiful stadium in the world, in my opinion,” he added.

“Our batting and bowling line-ups are both strong so we are looking forward ot the game,” said Waseem Khan.

Cricket buffs couldn’t hold back from tweeting pictures of the stadium. Here are some of the tweets:

Showbiz Sharks is captained by PCB CEO Waseem Khan and includes Fakhr-e-Alam, Faysal Qureishi, Ali Zafar, Saleem Sheikh, Aijaz Aslam, Shehzad Roy, Sami Khan, Kamran Jeelani, Salman Saeed, Ali Safina and Noman Habib.

The Gwadar Dolphins, on the other hand, includes local players and politicians including Zulfi Bukhari, Ali Zaidi and GOC Gwadar.

Last month, Pakistani TV personality Fakhr-e-Alam uploaded a video of the beautiful Gwadar cricket ground in Balochistan, describing it as the “most beautiful cricket ground” he had ever seen.