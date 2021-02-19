Pakistan to register GI of Himalayan pink salt

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said registration of major local export items under Geographical Indications (GI) law was a milestone in the country’s history for increasing the exports.

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) with the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan in order to curb unauthorized use of Pakistan’s Geographical Indications (GI) by other countries. IPO Chairman Mujeeb Ahmed Khan also attended the meeting.

The adviser said the GI registration of products from various regions of Pakistan was discussed. “We decided that, after registration of rice, the Pink Salt from the Salt Range Mountains of Pakistan will be registered as GI” he said, adding the both will encourage and motivate producers to expand their business at global level.