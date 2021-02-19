PM to launch Spring Tree Plantation campaign in Mianwali

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to arrive in Mianwali on a brief visit where he will launch the spring plantation drive.

The prime minister will launch the Spring Tree Plantation campaign under Ten billion tree tsunami project in Mianwali and Ghazi Barotha. He will also inaugurate a cricket ground in Ghazi Barotha.

PM Imran will visit Namal University Mianwali and hold meetings with university donors. He will also inaugurate the Sports City in Mianwali which has been earlier cancelled. Strict security arrangements have been placed on high alert while administrative officers rushed to cleanliness drive ahead of the prime minister’s visit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the country’s economic indicators are on a positive trajectory despite many challenges including the coronavirus pandemic.