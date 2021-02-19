Police Arrests Two Suspects in Bitcoin Robbery Case in Gujranwala

The police confirmed that they have caught two suspects who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping two foreign nationals and stealing bitcoin cryptocurrency worth over $10 million from them.

The incident took place in Lahore where two foreign nationals from Switzerland and Germany were kidnapped, and the suspects stole Rs14.7 million worth of cryptocurrency from them. The foreign nationals were taken as hostages at gunpoint.

A man named Rana Irfan is suspected of inviting the foreigners to Lahore by fooling them into making an investment.

An FIR has been registered at the Race Course police station. It says Irfan invited Stephen and Maria to Lahore and kidnapped them, along with three others, from a local five star hotel as he took them on a ride to show around.

The kidnappers blackmailed the foreign nationals by tricking them into a drug case and exposing them to the police. Which consequently made the tourists transfer Rs. 14.7 million of cryptocurrency in the suspect’s account.

The two accused were taken in custody in Gujranwala after being traced through their vehicle number. The police further added and assured that the main accused will be arrested soon.