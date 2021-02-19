Rashid Khan in Afghanistan squad, to miss large part of PSL season

KABUL: Rashid Khan is likely to miss the majority of his maiden PSL season after being named in Afghanistan’s squad for their two-Test series against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi next month. Khan is in Karachi preparing for the start of the PSL after he was picked by the Lahore Qalandars as a platinum player in last month’s draft, but will be available for only a couple of games before flying to the UAE ahead of the first Test on March 2. Khan’s compatriots Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Peshawar Zalmi), Qais Ahmad (Quetta Gladiators) and Noor Ahmad (Karachi Kings) will be available for much more of the PSL season after not being named in the Test squad, while Mohammad Nabi (Karachi Kings) retired from Tests in 2019. Mujeeb and Nabi are both, however, likely to miss the final stages to play in the T20I series from March 17-20.

Eight members of Afghanistan’s 19-man squad are uncapped at the Test level: Abdul Malik, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Sayed Ahmed Shirzad, Saleem Safi and Zia Ur Rahman Akbar. Asghar Afghan returns to the captaincy, while Zahir Khan and Abdul Wasi Noori have been named as reserves. Zimbabwe named their squad earlier this week, with two senior players in Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine missing through illness, and Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha and Peter Moor all absent because of injuries.

Afghanistan squad:

Asghar Afghan (capt), Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Abdul Malik, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai.

SCHEDULE:

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe

1st Test — March 2

2nd Test — March 10

1st T20I — March 17

2nd T20I — March 19

3rd T20I — March 20.