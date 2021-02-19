The Inner Element — a paintings’ exhibition by Antra Srivastava held at Jehangir Art Gallery

Recent work of the contemporary artist Antra Srivastava has been displayed in her solo art show in Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, from February 16-22, 2021 between 11am to 7pm.

It will showcase the complete range of her work on different series in surreal style. Her work is largely based on inner reflections and rich imaginations which generally reflects her sensitivity towards observations, beliefs, values and vast compilation of past experiences. She loves to express herself through surrealism though her body of work reflects her inclination towards abstract figurative style too. She works with oil and acrylic and experiments with various other mediums as well. Rich and subtle colours are an integral part of her compositions. In fact, this uniqueness in style along with her inclination towards mysticism makes her work look different from other contemporary artists of the present era.

Apart from being an artist Antra Srivastava is a poet, translator and an avid traveller. She has been working professionally for more than two decades. Extensive travelling across the globe brought her into the contact with wealth of outlooks and introduced her to vast range of perceptions which profoundly affected her work. Being an Army wife, social welfare has always been an integral part of her life. She has conducted various art workshops for the families and children of armed forces as well as in civil to sensitize people about the healing and uplifting power of art and also its economic prospects.

Recently she has collaborated her work with an acclaimed Iraqi poet. Their idiosyncratic book Poetic Palette showcasing her paintings based on the poems of the poet is published and received with great response.

She has deep interest in language and literature and apart from expressing through brushes she expresses herself through her poems and other literary mediums as well. She has translated a novella of an award winning American author Anna Erishkigal, which was received with much love.

Her works adorn several VIP Army Messes, Royal Itarana Palace, various senior army/government/corporates/business owners’ private collections in India and abroad.

Along with numerous group/solo shows across the country at state and national level, she has also represented country in International art arena, curated and sponsored by eminent International gallerist Mona Youssef in Art Monaco, French Riviera, France and Art Shopping carrousel du Louvre, Paris.