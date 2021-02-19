Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed Nicki Minaj’s father

Police have arrested the man who allegedly killed Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run incident.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Nassau County Police held a press conference where they announced the arrest of Charles Polevich. According to authorities, the 70-year-old was driving the vehicle that struck and killed Robert Maraj on the evening of Friday, Feb. 12.

After surrendering to police, Polevich was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence.

Currently, E! News can confirm the man’s bail is set to $250,000. Additionally, Polevich was ordered to surrender his passport, his driver’s license has been suspended and he’s to remain in New York for the duration of the case. His next court date is set for Feb. 19.

In a statement to E! News, Polevich’s attorney Michael A. Scotto says, “It’s a tragic accident and the Maraj family are in our thoughts.”

Nassau County Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick claimed Polevich was aware of Maraj’s severe injuries and chose to flee the scene, describing at the press conference, “He got out of the car, looked at the deceased, got into his car and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialling 911 and calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secreted his vehicle.”

Police said that Maraj, who was believed to be walking to a local store at the time of the incident, ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Polevich and his 1992 Volvo Station Wagon, which Fitzpatrick described as “more distinctive than modern cars,” was located through traffic and security footage.

Authorities allege Polevich also took measures to “secrete his car from being found by police” by hiding it in a garage and covering it with a tarp. Minaj has not publicly addressed her father’s death.

Minaj has not publicly addressed her father’s death, but her father’s estranged wife, Carol Maraj, told Newsday his children “are pleased” to know the suspect has been arrested. She added, “I’m very, very, very happy about the arrest.”

The rapper gave birth to her first son with husband Kenneth Petty late last year. She has since dedicated her time to enjoying motherhood.