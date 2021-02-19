Demi Lovato says she suffered three strokes and a heart attack after overdose

Demi Lovato has revealed some shocking details about her 2018 near-fatal overdose, saying for the first time that she suffered three strokes and a heart attack.

The 28-year-old “Confident” singer made her comments in an upcoming four-part documentary about her life, titled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which is set to premiere on YouTube on March 23. A trailer was made public on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and also contains an excerpt of Lovato’s new song by the same name.

In July 2018, the pop star was found unconscious at her home in Los Angeles after an overdose, months after relapsing. Lovato, who battled drug and alcohol addiction in years past, spent almost two weeks in a hospital before undergoing treatment at a rehab facility and sober living facility for months.

“I had three strokes,” she said in the documentary’s trailer. “I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.”

The former Disney kid also added, “I crossed a line that I had never crossed.” Her friend, actor Matthew Scott Montgomery, is then shown saying, “Are we talking about heroin? Are we doing that?”

E! News had previously reported that after paramedics arrived to her home following a 911 call about her overdose, they initially treated her there, giving her Narcan, a lifesaving opioid antidote. The specific drug or combination of substances that Lovato was taking that led to her hospitalization was never confirmed publicly.

The Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil trailer also shows Lovato lying on a hospital bed while hooked up to an IV. Her mother, Dianna De La Garza, was shown saying, “We’re watching all of her blood come out of her body into a machine.” Montgomery said the singer said she “can’t see anything.”

“I’ve had so much to say over the past two years wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened,” Lovato said in the trailer, later adding, “I’ve had a lot of lives. Like my cat, you know? I’m on my ninth life.”