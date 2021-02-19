‘The Couple Show’ to go on-air from Sunday

One of the most anticipated talk shows of the year presenting the loved up couple Hina Altaf and Agha Ali – ‘The Couple’s Show’ has finally gotten a release date, slated to go on-air on Aaj Entertainment, from Sunday, at 9pm.

Brought by the internationally acclaimed digital network, Emax Media, the show is bringing new-age and quality content to the viewers, being the first of its kind entertaining couple’s talk show.

Talking about the show, the acclaimed actress and model Hina Altaf revealed, “I think everyone is going to be happily surprised with the kind of show this is going to be. I can’t wait for it to finally go on air and hear everyone’s feedback!”

Chiming in, actor and co-host Agha Ali also said, “It is absolutely amazing to see the kind of entertainment the creators are bringing with this show – and I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as we have enjoyed working on it!”

The Couple’s Show would be hosting Pakistan’s biggest celebrity couples, bringing them to some entertaining and heart to heart conversations. The show would be airing on Aaj Entertainment, every Sunday, bringing a new couple to the couch for the audiences.