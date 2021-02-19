Urvashi and Guru Randhawa to set the stage on fire at YoYo Honey Singh’s sister’s wedding

Actress Urvashi Rautela and famous Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, will be seen performing at the wedding reception of Sneha Singh, sister of the pop-singer and rapper YoYo Honey Singh.

It has been learnt that Urvashi Rautela will be performing with the “Lahore” singer Guru Randhawa at the reception of Sneha Singh, who got married last month. For sure Urvashi and Guru Randhawa are going to set the floor on fire with their fierce performance.

The recently released Virgin Bhanupriya actress Urvashi Rautela was previously seen in the hit films like Kaabil, Sanam Re, and Bhaag Johnny and many more. Urvashi Rautela has also performed in some sensational music videos like Love Dose, Bijli Ki Taar, and the very recent one Teri Load Ve which became a massive hit.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is currently shooting for her next – a web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ with the commendable actor Randeep Hooda.

The actress has a number of films to carry out like the bilingual thriller “Black Rose” and the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”. Out of all, the most exciting project is with the Egyptian superstar Mohamad Ramadan.

With Guru Randhawa himself, Urvashi will be seen next in a music video “Mar Jayenge”.