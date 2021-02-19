10gm gold price falls to Rs 91,000

Gold futures remained flat on Thursday as rising treasury yields are weighing on the market, while losses are being slowed by a weaker US dollar.

The price of yellow metal in the country witnessed a nominal decrease and 10 grams yellow metal was available at at Rs91,00 after a decrease of Rs100. The price of 10 grams gold was recorded at Rs91,100 on Wednesday last.

Meanwhile, gold price in the international spot market remained flat and gold was available at $1,777.20 an ounce at 1540 hours GMT after losing $0.40 an ounce in its value as compared to its value on Wednesday last.