Cement exports increase by 7.78pc to $20.75m

Cement exports during the month of January 2021 increased by 7.78 percent to $20.749 million from $19.25 million recorded in December 2020.

However, on year-on-year (YoY) basis, thee cement exports declined by 16.58 percent to USD 20.749 million from USD 24.87 million in January 2020 due to strong domestic demand as local players shift their sales mix towards local market to take advantage of higher retention price and seasonality also played a part.

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement increased by 2.4 percent on a month-on-month basis and declined by 15.27 percent YoY to 607,441 metric tons. On a cumulative basis, the cement exports during 7MFY21, declined by 3.8 percent YoY from $170.13 million to $163.67 million. The export of cement recorded 7.48 percent decline during the first half of the current financial year as compared to the corresponding period of the last year. Pakistan exported cement worth $145.265 million during the July-December FY20 period against the exports of $157.006 million during the corresponding period of FY19, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.