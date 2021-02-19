Descon Oxychem Limited achieves 118mt production after successful plant expansion

Descon Oxychem Limited (DOL) successfully and safely completed its capacity enhancement, achieving a target of 118 metric tons per day production. The project was completed within the given timeframe and approved budget. With the capacity enhancement, the company aims to meet the growing demand of consumers.

The manufacturing facility supplies customized chemicals for textiles, food, and beverage safety including other industrial and consumer sectors. Over the past few years, DOL has secured the position as the market leader while representing Pakistan in the global market. With the increased production, the company aims to serve the growing local demand mainly for premium quality and high concentration grades of hydrogen peroxide used in various products.

Imran Qureshi, CEO Descon Oxychem Limited, said, “We are pleased that the expansion project has been completed well within time and budget to meet the growing demand of hydrogen peroxide in Pakistan. This investment will help us enhance our ability to be more reliable and efficient to meet the growing demands of our customers”. With top-level technology and engineering, Descon Oxychem Limited aims to set standards in terms of product quality, environmental friendliness, and efficiency. The company aims to diversify the product line while taking on newer segments where Hydrogen Peroxide can be used for water disinfection and treatment.