Used car imports increase by 166pc in seven months

The import of used and old cars recorded a growth of 166 percent during the first seven months (July–January) of 2020-21 owing to significant increase in local cars’ prices as well as lack of safety equipment.

According to data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the import payment for used and old cars surged to $116 million during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared with $43.64 million in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year.

Officials in Pakistan Customs attributed the growth in imported cars to ease in travel restriction following decline in coronavirus cases across the world and start of vaccination to cure the pandemic.

As per import policy of Pakistan, every person can bring a new motor car by paying prevailing rate of duty and taxes. However, the commercial import of motor cars is not allowed.

The import of used cars is allowed under various schemes to facilitate Pakistanis living abroad. The overseas Pakistanis can bring motor cars under personal baggage, transfer of resident or gift schemes.

New vehicles can be imported into Pakistan freely by any one against payment of duty & taxes under generally applicable import procedures and requirements.