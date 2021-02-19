PDM, all in!

With former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Sheikh stepping in the ring, the forthcoming Senate elections are getting more exciting by the day. While the ruling party appears poised to emerge as the largest party in the upper house, the opposition parties are equally determined to stage the biggest political upset by uniting in Gillani’s corner-under the PDM umbrella.

The competition for the federal capital was already very significant because of the undue pressure on the party sitting behind the steering wheel. If those at the helm cannot prove their worth in the very seat of power they are governing the country from, who is to comment on the strength of their political grasp elsewhere? Yet, the opposition parties’ designs once Gillani takes the seat simply top it off. Once in Senate, ex-premier would be tasked with preparing the ground for a vote of no-confidence against PM Khan. The fact that a PPP contestant has received unconditional support from the biggest opposition party in the parliament adds another feather to Zardari-Bilawal’s hat. Whether held through a show of hands or secret balloting, the polls for Islamabad would dictate the future of Pakistani politics. By gaining credence, PTI’s Sheikh would be eligible to continue his job as the finance minister in Khan’s cabinet. Though he already enjoys a strong supporter in PM Khan, winning this seat is crucial to quash apprehensions of other party members regarding his parachute ascent. He is up against a political heavyweight whose family has commanded great respect and ingress in the powerful corridors of politics for generations. Gillani’s father enjoyed provincial ministership as early as the 1950s. Still, Sheikh’s clean record outweighs the ex-chief’s when considering his court battles in several corruption charges.

Therefore, the Insafians’ grievances regarding the financial advisor’s outsider status (many still view him as an extension of the World Bank) should be cleared at the earliest. Increasingly pertinent are the rumours about several hardcore PTI members (off-the-record) referring to Sheikh as the blue-eyed boy getting all perks sans any struggle. PM Khan better act fast if he does not wish his finance aide to be a trouble boy for him! As for the former prime minister, Gillani, definitely, enjoys support across the board due to a career that spans several decades (having served as speaker of the National Assembly and a member of numerous administrations). His political outreach is a big advantage, no qualms about that! Nevertheless, the fact that he was sent packing in the midst of his prime ministership cannot be made light of.

Sheikh is someone who enjoyed Gillani’s hand as his finance minister. They shared a good equation–as can be expected between two men-signing budgets and fighting financial fires as they came. It would be quite interesting to see who comes out victorious in their political arm-wrestle after they’ve been in the same boat for so long. The recent economic upturns may help Sheikh’s case because Pakistan seems to be defying odds (improved export profile, soaring remittances, getting over the IMF impasse) in these extraordinarily pressing times. Jahangir Tareen’s recent assurance to reaching out to angry party leaders and allies on his behalf may further strengthen his appeal. After all, PTI does have the numbers it needs to win the upcoming polls but only if all its soldiers root for its commander.

The Senate elections are the best time for any government to secure a strong position in the upper house for its future stint. It remains to be seen how this biggest showdown will determine which direction the political winds blow in Islamabad! *