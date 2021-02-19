IHC seeks reply from 32 lawyers in contempt case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday once again served contempt of court notices to 32 lawyers involved in IHC rampage and directed them to submit their written reply on the next date.

The court of Justice Aamer Farooq adjourned hearing against 26 lawyers for three weeks.

Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA)’s President Haseeb Chaudhry and other lawyers appeared before the court.

The lawyers on the occasion requested the court to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s operation against their chambers.

They pleaded before the court that the lawyers were being targeted deliberately, adding that it was attempted to arrest them at the gate.

Justice Farooq said that if the lawyer organisations itself demonstrate responsibility then the other lawyers wouldn’t face problems. This incident was a tragedy for black coats and judges, he said.

The court asked the bar representatives to point out the lawyers involved in IHC attack if they were sincere to take the matter to its logical end and bring the courts on routine.

The court noted that the CCTV cameras were not functional on that day.

The lawyers said that they were neither provided verified copies of FIRs nor were they given the rights of bail.

The lawyers submitted that the police were raiding the houses of lawyers in the name of the honorable court.

Meanwhile, Justice Fiaz Ahmed Jandran heard the case against two lawyers including Kulsoom Rafiq and Kamran Yousaf.

The two lawyers sought time for filling their comments in contempt of court case. However, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri again served notices to Khalid Mehmood Advocate. His lawyer informed the court that his client was an employee of PEMRA and had no connection with the incident. The police had arrested him due to the confusion of the same names. Justice Baber Sattar heard the case against four lawyers including Tasaduq Haneef. Joint secretary IHCBA appeared before the court and submitted that he would contest the case.