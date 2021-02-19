USAID director calls for promoting water governance

The USAID Mission Director, Julie Koenen has said that improving water governance is a prerequisite for achieving better water productivity.

The US Agency for International Development mission director said this while addressing the 2021 Pakistan Water Conference on Thursday, which was organised by the USAID in collaboration with the government of Punjab, to highlight the challenges facing the water sector in Pakistan and the importance of governance for increasing water productivity.

“Today’s conference is a major step toward achieving a better balance between water supply and demand. Improving water governance is a prerequisite for achieving better water productivity,” said Koenen. She said that better water productivity means service delivery to households, farms, and industry can be improved without damaging surface and underground water systems, as well as the broader environment.

Policy-makers, federal and provincial government representatives, water experts, including from USAID, other development partners, academics, and private sector stakeholders attended the conference.

The United States and Pakistan have a long history of partnering on water issues. Joint investments in water infrastructure and management are generating new jobs, increasing farmers’ incomes, improving health and sanitation, and contributing to economic growth on both a national and provincial level.