End of Mushahidullah Khan’s era

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan passed away in Islamabad on late Wednesday night.

He was laid to rest at Sector H-11 Graveyard on Thursday. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were present along with a large number of political leaders and PML-N workers during the funeral prayers, which were held after Zuhr prayer.

Mushahidullah was 68. He had been unwell for quite a long time. The senior PML-N leader was the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation and a member of the Council of Chairpersons and various others standing committees. He was also part of the parliamentary committees on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Kashmir, and National Security.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death of PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi commiserated with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the PML-N leader. In a tweet, he said Mushahidullah played an important role in promoting parliamentary and democratic norms in the country.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that she was shattered to hear the sad news. “Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. Huge huge loss. May Allah SWT shower upon him every blessing that He has reserved for the afterlife. Ameen,” she wrote on Twitter.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan of the ruling PTI also expressed grief over the death of Senator Mushahidullah and said that he will miss him dearly.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Mushahidullah Khan.

Former governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair expressing grief over the death said that Mushahidullah used to come to the Senate sessions with great determination and courage, adding that the senator was a fearless man and stood firm against dictatorships. The former governor said that the late senator, who was a federal minister under the previous government, was among the senior-most leaders of the party. His death, he said, is a great loss for his family, the PML-N and Pakistan.