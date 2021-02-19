FWA, Austrian Embassy welcome Nadine Wallner to Pakistan

Foreign Women’s Association (IFWA) and the Austrian Embassy held an event and press conference at Marriott, Islamabad to welcome the international athlete Nadine Wallner to Pakistan.

Renowned freeskier Wallner has come to visit Pakistan to explore the local winter sports scene, as well as compete in the Red Bull Homerun to be held on February 13, 2021. The Austrian Red Bull athlete will also be visiting other winter sports hot spots in Pakistan.

Wallner spoke how excited she was to be in Pakistan. “We’ve received a really warm welcome. I got a chance to ski with some kids in Bagh, Kashmir. They showed progress immediately and were happy to ski.” She added that they looked for women in Bagh to come ski with them and that she’s looking forward to interacting with local female athletes in the competition as well.

Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolaus Keller spoke about the importance of hosting Red Bull Homerun in the country for the first time. “Everyone who comes here discovers the hospitality and the nature and the facilities and becomes an ambassador of Pakistan. I think when Nadine Wallner goes back, she will tell how beautiful it is here and of the possibilities in Pakistan,” he said. “Red Bull contributes a lot bringing the right people to Pakistan, and thereby, changing the image of the country and making more people want to come.

President IFWA Ursula Keller, wife of current Austrian ambassador to Pakistan, presented Wallner as a role model for female athletes in the world. “As an Austrian, I’m proud that Nadine is here as a role model. She has so much courage to do these extreme sports. Her being here also shows that Pakistan is becoming more important as more people become aware that they can travel to Pakistan.”

Not only that, she emphasized how it’s also important for female athletes in the country. “I know that Pakistan has some fantastic female athletes in many other disciplines. I’m sure that models like Nadine and all the Pakistani female athletes motivate women to try and excel at whatever they choose to do.”

Red Bull Pakistan CEO Taimoor Afaq said a world-class athlete like Wallner coming to Pakistan “tells a big, big story for Pakistan as we often hear the not-so-good aspects about the country but an international athlete has chosen to be here with us,” said Afaq, thanking Wallner for choosing to visit Pakistan.

Malam Jabba Ski Resort is set to host the Red Bull Homerun in the namesake northern city and serves as the competition’s venue and technical partner. Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel serves as the hospitality partner while KP Culture and Tourism Authority is the digital partner.

For those traveling to Malam Jabba to experience the rush of the snow through the fingers and the thrill of Homerun, Find My Adventure, the travel partner, is the way to go. MG Motor Pakistan serves as the automotive partner and Zalmi serves as the official talent partner.