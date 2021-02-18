LPG associations express concern over proposed duty on LPG import via land route

Several associations connected with the LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) industries have expressed their concern over proposed regulatory duty on LPG import via land route which is already more than the duty on import via sea route. Addressing a press conference here at local hotel on Thursday, LPG Industries Association of Pakistan (LPGIAP) Chairman Irfan Khokhar said that LPG was fuel used by the common people and business of several poor citizens were depended on LPG related products for their bread and butter across the country.

He said that already prices of the LPG was high which should be reduced for the common consumer whereas the imposed regulatory duty would make it more expansive. “We are striving to minimize the taxes on import of LPG via land routes as well as sea route so that the LPG can be provided on economical prices to the consumer,” he added. The LPGIAP chairman said that import of LPG was indispensable in order to maintain the chain of LPG across the country as there was not sufficient local LPG production in Pakistan, adding that the huge gap between demand and supply could only be filled with the import.

All LPG Associations announced complete shutdown from March 1, in case of impose of regulatory duty on import of LPG via land route. LPGIAP Vice chairman Shahnawaz Saeed, LPG Companies and Importers Association of Pakistan (LPGCo & IAP) President Sheikh Amir Nadeem and All Pakistan LPG Transport Association (APLPGTA) Chairman Sheikh Ayyaz Ahmed were present on the occasion.