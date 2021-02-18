Letter after reading The RamBam article.

“Read the longish piece; such a wonderful, enthralling experience. Enlightened by the historical facts, not in common knowledge. The central message for me was that there have been long periods in the past that the Judeo/Islamic faiths lived in harmony and learned from and had great respect for the learned men of each other’s faith and who have contributed a great deal to human knowledge. The moot point is what is stopping us in reviving that spirit of convivencia. I sincerely hope that your untiring efforts in that regard reach fruition in our lifetime. Thank you for introducing me to, a giant, Maimonides. Khalid Salam, Lahore.”













