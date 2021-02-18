Prime Minister imran's speech at the lankan parliament gets cancelled

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Sri Lanka on a two-day trip starting from 22nd February. On his visit, PM Imran was all set to deliver a speech at the Sri Lankan parliament on February 24. The speech had been scheduled on the request of Pakistan government. However the planned address now has been cancelled.

Sri Lanka’s daily Express stated that the Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage said that Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had requested for cancellation keeping in mind the threat of coronavirus.

However, the media further citing unnamed sources said that there were elements within the Sri Lankan government who did not want the PM’s speech to take place as they feared that doing so could further harm ties with India. It was expected that the PM would raise the Kashmir issue during his speech, which could have upset India. Relations between Sri Lanka and India had already been strained after the cancellation of a deal over the East Container Terminal in Colombo port.

Another speculation making rounds suggests that the Sri Lankan government expressed concerns over PM Imran Khan speaking about the Muslim minority in Sri Lanka that are subjected abuses at the hands of Buddhist majority and biased governmental actions.

During his visit, the PM will hold a meeting with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.