PSL 2021: SHC Assures no Blockage of Roads During Matches

According to Sindh High Court, University Road and Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road will not be blocked during the PSL 2021 matches in Karachi. The Sindh government’s home department and police officials assured Sindh High Court that there will be no road blockage during the matches.

Aziz Fatima, media coordinator of the Pasban Democratic Party, filed a petition against the closure of roads leading to the National Stadium Karachi during the Pakistan-South Africa Test series and the upcoming PSL matches.

The petitioner remarked that following the dharnas case, the Supreme court had suggested that no roads should be blocked under any circumstances, and the provincial government was violating SC’s orders.

Petitioner Aziz Fatima requested SHC to order immediate removal of all the containers and other obstructions to clear the main and service roads around National Cricket Stadium. She also emphasized on the need of easy access for patients and general public to the medical facilities in the vicinity of the stadium.

However, the provincial law officer contended that the petition was filed against the closure of roads around the National Stadium during the Pakistan-South Africa series, which was over and so the petition had become infructuous.

But the petitioner’s counsel Irfan Aziz said that though the series was over, the PSL tournament will start on February 20, and the police and the home department had again started blocking the roads, causing great inconvenience to the public.

On the other hand, the focal person of the home department and the traffic SP gave a clear statement before the court that the roads were not blocked nor will they be blocked during the PSL tournament.

After taking the assurance of the home department and the traffic police on record, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar disposed of the petition.

The PSL 2021 is all set to start on 20th February.