Ali Zafar’s pays tribute to missing Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara

Prolific Pakistani musician Ali Zafar has paid his glowing tribute to the legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara who went missing along with two foreign climbers; John Snorri from Iceland and MP Mohr from Chile during his K2 winter expedition.

Singer Ali Zafar has released a tribute to Muhammad Ali Sadpara, a Pakistani mountaineer who went missing while climbing the K2 on February 9.

My tribute to an unsung hero. “Paharon Ki Qasam.” #AliSadpara https://t.co/UJTluIg09P — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 17, 2021



‘Paharon Ki Qasam’ was originally sung by Kamal Masood. Zafar’s version of the song also features the traditional instruments used in the original version.

It has been produced by his production house Lightingale Records.

The video features a compilation of shots of Sadpara and scenic shots of the mountains.

The lyrics are especially poignant given that the entire nation is praying for Sadpara’s safe return. “We haven’t gotten word of your arrival. Your memory won’t leave our hearts,” croons Zafar.

“No nation can thrive without recognising and celebrating their heroes. Ali Sadpara was one such unsung hero who dedicated his entire life and risked it to accomplish unprecedented feats for his country. This is the least I could do: sing for an unsung hero so that he is etched into our memories for as long as there is music,” Ali Zafar wrote in a Facebook post.

It is to be mentioned here that Sadpara and his companions Juan Pablo Mohr and John Snorri Sigurjonsson were last seen on February 5 near the Bottleneck area of world‘s second-highest mountain K2, after which they went missing.