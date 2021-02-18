Erin Holland Expresses Disappointment Over Not Being a Part of PSL 6

Erin Holland expressed disappointment over not being able to join the commentary panel for this year’s edition of the Pakistan Super League. Former Miss World Australia has been a part of PSL in the commentary box and as a presenter.

An official list of star studded commentary panel was released on Pakistan Super League’s official Twitter account which had the noticeable exclusion of Holland.

Announcing the announcers! Check out the star-studded line up of commentators and presenters for #HBLPSL6! #MatchDikhao pic.twitter.com/NJswD2IKfp — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 17, 2021

Replying under the tweet, Holland expressed disappointment over not being able a part of the commentary panel this year.

Very disappointed not to be involved this year. I wish everyone all the best for what’s sure to be a huge tournament again – thanks for all the support, and hope to see everyone again next year xx — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) February 17, 2021

“Very disappointed not to be involved this year. I wish everyone all the best for what’s sure to be a huge tournament again,” said Erin Holland, who had recently tied the knot with Quetta Gladiators player Ben Cutting.

The former miss world Australia thanked everyone for the support and hoped to “see everyone again next year”. Holland was seen in previous editions of PSL gracing the commentary panel and as a presenter along with Zainab Abbas.

This year’s commentary panel for PSL 6 has a star studded panel with the inclusion of David Gower along with Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa, JP Duminy, Danny Morrison, Dominic Cork, and Alan Wilkins.