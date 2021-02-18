Fatima Fertilizer, Multan Sultans sign agreement for PSL

LAHORE: Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) has signed an agreement with Multan Sultans for the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Multan Sultans team boasts a stellar list of best available players for the tournament starting from February 20, 2021. With the likes of Chris Lynn, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, and James Vince, Multan Sultans are sure to make a comeback in PSL 2021 with explosive performances. Fatima Fertilizer Limited (FFL), the leading fertilizer brand in Pakistan, has been a formidable supporter of sports in the country and has continuously played a major role in the promotion of traditional and popular sports in Pakistan at the national and international fronts over the years. The collaboration with Multan Sultans is yet another evidence of FFL’s unfaltering resolve to go beyond any intersectional boundaries for the elevation of cricket in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurram Javed Maqbool, Director Marketing and Sales at Fatima Group said: “Fatima Fertilizer is thrilled to be supporting Multan Sultans in the sixth edition of PSL 2021. We are very confident that under Mohammad Rizwan’s captaincy, the squad filled with match winners will be performing in their best form and will keep the local and international cricket aficionados hooked to each game.” Syed Haider Azhar, Chief Operating Officer Multan Sultans, expressed his views regarding the collaboration as: “It is with extreme pleasure that I proclaim Fatima Fertilizer as one of our main sponsors for PSL. Despite a very limited crowd allowed in stadiums in observance of the Covid-19 SOPs, the excitement of the cricket fanatics is at an all-time high, therefore both the entities complement each other’s objectives of entertaining them and promoting the nation’s favourite sport to the best of our abilities.”

Pakistan Super League, a Twenty20 franchise by the Pakistan Cricket Board, is in its sixth season which is held entirely in Pakistan for the second successive year. The 34 scheduled matches will be played in Lahore and Karachi between February 20 and March 22, 2021. Multan Sultans are in high spirits and expects to make it to the final through its exceptional batting line-up and outstanding spinners.