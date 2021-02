MELBOURNE: Daniil Medvedev came out on top of an all-Russian clash Wednesday against Andrey Rublev to move into his first Australian Open semifinal and inch closer to a maiden Grand Slam title. The fourth seed had more firepower than his younger, eighth-seeded rival in scorching conditions on Rod Laver Arena, grinding him down 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 to extend his win-streak to 19 matches. His reward is a last-four clash with fifth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.