Ricciardo under pressure to deliver for McLaren

LONDON: Lando Norris has warned his new McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo he will be under pressure to deliver this season. British driver Norris will race alongside seven-time Grand Prix winner Ricciardo following the Australian’s move from Renault. Ricciardo, 31, agreed a three-year contract with McLaren as the British team aim to challenge the sport’s superpowers. In his opening two seasons, Norris was evenly matched with team-mate Carlos Sainz. Following the Spaniard’s switch to Ferrari in place of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, the 21-year-old believes he can keep up with Ricciardo. “I don’t think the arrival of Daniel will make it any harder for me,” said Norris as McLaren became the first team to launch their 2021 car on Monday. “I worked with Carlos who is an extremely good driver and there are things Carlos is going to be better at than Daniel and vice-versa. I don’t believe Daniel is a big step above anything that Carlos has achieved, and there is more pressure on him because he has been in Formula One for longer and he has to come in and perform very well. It is harder for someone to go up against a much younger driver than it is for a younger driver going up against someone with more experience. I am in that earlier phase of my career but I still need to perform very well, and there are no excuses for me anymore.” Ricciardo is keen to get back on track after recording just two top-three finishes at Renault following his surprise decision to quit Red Bull.













