Thai artist tackles taboos with ‘lese majeste’ exhibition

A Thai political street artist who goes by the name “Headache Stencil” is exhibiting some of his riskiest work yet, with a collection of paintings that touch on a strict law that has seen dozens of people imprisoned for insulting the monarchy. The artist, who doesn’t disclose his real name or age, launched the exhibition last week in a gallery above a Bangkok bar, on a day when four high-profile activists were put in pre-trial detention over their taboo-breaking calls to reform Thailand’s monarchy. Thailand’s has some of the world’s strictest “lese majeste” laws, with a penalty of up to 15 years in prison for each offence in defaming, insulting or threatening King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his closest family members. “I have experienced this severe law for a long time.













