Mahira opens up on why she kept her love life under wraps

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan spoke about her relationship with Salim Karim and why she prefers to keep it out of the limelight.

During a recent appearance on talk show Ghabrana Mana Hai, the Humsafar star was asked about her relationship with the businessman and her decision to keep her love life under wraps.

She told host Vasay Chaudhry that she wouldn’t have confirmed the relationship during her chat last year with designer HSY if the name hadn’t slipped from his mouth.

“To be very honest I didn’t choose him or anyone else. I don’t wanna talk about my personal life at all. But because Sheru knew him and I said I don’t want to talk about it, but as we proceeded the name slipped out of his mouth,” she said.

“I am not someone who is going to deny something which is the truth,” she added.