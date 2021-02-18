State Bank of India is the new fan of ‘pawri girl’

Amid growing fever of ‘PawriHoRahiHai’ trend set by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen on social media, several Indian brands including State Bank of India have joined with their own versions to share their new offers to the netizens.

Taking to social-networking website Twitter, the state bank of neighboring county posted details of its application ‘YONO’ by using ‘PawriHoRahiHai’ hashtag. The bank shared, “Yeh Hamara App Hai, Ye Offers Hai, Aur Yeh Hamari Pawwrty Ho Rahi Hai.”

Pizza brand Dominos also used the trend to promote its discount offer and posted, “Don’t forget to order your favourite sides for the Dominos Pizza Party and get up to 50% off on all orders. #PawriHoRahiHai.”

Food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato also decided to have some fun with this trend and shared their posts.

The PawriHoRahiHai became top trend after Pakistani social media user Dananeer Mobeen posted a 5-second hilarious video of her vacations in hilly area, saying, “Ye humari car hai, aur yeh hum hai, aur ye humari pawari ho rahi hai”.

The video has created a flood of memes and jokes on internet, making Dananeer a social media sensation.