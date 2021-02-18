Rihanna poses topless in latest picture, sparks row over wearing Ganesha pendant!

International singing sensation Rihanna has once again sparked controversy on this side of the world. She dropped a picture of hers posing topless and what irked many was her flaunting a Ganesha pendant.

Rihanna posted her topless picture on Twitter tagging her brand Savage X Fenty.

Netizens slammed the pop star for hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community.

Earlier, Rihanna hogged the limelight for tweeting on the Indian farmers’ protest in the capital city. She posted a news link claiming internet services being shut in New Delhi amid farmers’ protest.

After Rihanna, many others joined the bandwagon and expressed their opinions on the farmers’ protest in India.

Born as Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter is also into acting and producing music. She earned recognition for her albums ‘Music of the Sun’ and ‘A Girl like Me’, followed by her third album, ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’. Her immensely popular song ‘Umbrella’ earned Rihanna her first Grammy Award, making her a famous global icon. Ever since Rihanna has released several hits. She has collaborated with artists such as Drake, Eminem, and Calvin Harris. With sales of over 250 million records worldwide, Rihanna is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She has nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and six Guinness World Records. Forbes ranked her among the top ten highest-paid celebrities in 2012 and 2014; as of 2019, she is the wealthiest female musician, with an estimated net worth of $600 million.