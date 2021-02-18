Randeep Hooda shares his version of ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ viral video, netizens love it!

Actor Randeep Hooda took to Instagram to share his version of the ‘pawri horai hai’ viral video and it’s equal parts adorable and hilarious.

The phrase ‘Pawri horai hai’ turned into a meme after a video uploaded by a 19-year old Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen went viral and took the internet by storm.

In the original video, she’s heard putting on an intentional American accent, saying, “Ye humari car, ye hum hai aur ye humari party ho ri hai.” Since she was speaking in a different accent, the word ‘party’ sounded like ‘pawri’ which is what the meme is named after. There have been many recreations of the video after it went viral.

In Randeep Hooda’s version, he is seen filming the video at the sets of his upcoming thriller series Inspector Avinash. He began the video by pointing the camera at himself and said, “Yeh hum hain”, then at his crewmates and said, “Yeh humarein log hain” and lastly, he got school kids in the frame and exclaimed with them, “ye shoot pe humari Pawri ho ri hai!” He captioned it, “Shoot par Bacha.” Watch the video here:

Randeep Hooda is currently shooting for Inspector Avinash co-starring Urvashi Rautela in Lucknow, the show is based on a real-life story of police officer Avinash Mishra. The show will be Hooda’s debut on the digital platform. He will also feature as the antagonist in Salman Khan’s upcoming ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ directed by Prabhudeva.