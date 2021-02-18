Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Actor Ranvir Shorey has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus. He took to social media and shared with his fans that he is suffering from COVID-19. The Lootcase actor informed fans that he is experiencing mild symptoms and is quarantining himself at home. In response to his tweet, Ranvir Shorey received support and concern from fans. They wished him a speedy recovery and advised the 48-year-old actor to take care of himself. Work-wise, Shorey was last seen in Angrezi Medium, Lootcase and Kadakh in 2020 along with the web series High and PariWar as well. He will be next seen in SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar’s upcoming film Mumbaikar with an ensemble cast and is currently shooting for the web series Sunflower directed by Vikas Bahl and co-starring Sunil Grover and Mukul Chadha.













