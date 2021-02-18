Motorcycle industry burdened with additional duties on parts: FPCCI

The motorcycle industry is overburdened with customs and additional excise duties on motorcycle spare parts, said Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday.

The government has levied a total of 85.5 per cent duty on commercial importers from auto parts, leaving legal importers of motorcycle spare parts in trouble and encouraging spare parts smugglers.

The motorcycle spare parts industry is contributing to the strengthening of the country’s economy.

The Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has been urged to voice for motorcycle spare parts importers and agitate their issues in concern government departments and ministries resolve their long pending issues

These views were expressed by Khalid Waheed, Chairman All Pakistan Motorcycle Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association (MASPEDA) along with former Chairman Faisal Khalil and others during a meeting with FPCCI President Mian Nasir Hayyat Magoo.

Faisal Khalil said that the rate of customs duty was low till a few years ago due to which there was a significant reduction in smuggling but due to t anIlyas Secretary General Syed Jamal Shah was also present.

Khalid Waheed told FPCCI President Mian Nasir HayyatMagoo that the government has imposed 35% customs duty, 11% additional customs duty, 17% sales tax, 3% additional sales tax and 5.5% income on motorcycle spare parts importers. Taxes have been levied and thus importers are carrying the burden of 85.5% duties and taxes

Faisal Khalil sought the help of FPCCI to agitate these issues so the government should minimizing these taxes and duties in coming budget for the year 2021-22 to encourage legitimate imports of spare parts. He said that we have been repeatedly appealing to the government to reduce the duties and taxes on motorcycle spare parts and abolish the additional duty so as to encourage the importers of motorcycle spare parts and discourage smuggling.