Dollar hits 5-month high against yen as inflation talk boost US yields

The dollar held the upper hand against low-yielding currencies on Wednesday, hitting a five-month high against the yen as US bond yields jumped on the prospects of further economic recovery and a possible acceleration in inflation.

Bitcoin traded just below the $50,000 mark, a day after the cryptocurrency hit that level for the first time, bringing its total market capitalisation to more than $900 billion, as traders bet on its further acceptance among major companies.

The dollar’s index against six other major currencies jumped back from a three-week low of 90.117 hit on Tuesday to last stand at 90.665.

Soaring US bond yields boosted the dollar, with the 10-year yield rising to as high as 1.333% from around 1.20% at the end of last week.