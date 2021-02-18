NAB should get ready to face people’s wrath, warns Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday warned the National Accountability to ‘get ready for people’s wrath’.

“NAB is targeting PML-N leader Amir Muqam and his family. Time is not far when people will take revenge from NAB for its excesses,” she said while addressing a rally in Nowshera. “They should just get ready.”

The PML-N leader said the time has come to send Imran Khan packing. She said in the PML-N’s government, flour, sugar, pulses and eggs were cheap. She said that the growth rate in Nawaz Sharif s government was 5.8%, which has sunk to negative in the PTI government. “In our government, the price of flour was Rs 35 per kg, now it is Rs 80 per kg; price of Rotti was Rs 5 and now it has gone up to Rs 20,” she lamented.

The PML-N vice-president said that wherever the PTI members would contest the elections, they will be defeated. “I want to tell the people that when PTI men come to ask for votes, show them the electricity and gas bills and medicine slips and tell them with what grace they have come to ask for votes,” she said, adding that she has more sympathy for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as compared to Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan because the province has been enduring other issues including incompetence, theft and robbery for last eight years.

Earlier, speaking to media at Islamabad’s D-Chowk where she had come to visit protesters who are demonstrating over the issue of missing persons in Balochistan, Maryam Nawaz said that the government should ‘at least inform’ the families of missing persons if their relatives are alive or dead.

She also bashed the government for not reaching out to the protesters, saying that it is the duty of the state to take care of its citizens.