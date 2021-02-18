CJ LHC orders lower courts to decide 5-year cases by March 31

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, Muhammad Qasim Khan has issued an order to decide thousands of old cases by March 31 which have been pending in the district judiciary across the province since year 2016. A letter issued by the Directorate of District Judiciary of Lahore High Court has directed all the district and sessions judges across the province that the pendency of 5-years old cases in sessions and civil courts till 2016 may be decided by March 31, 2021.

According to the data released by the Directorate of District Judiciary, 2,030 sessions cases are pending in the district courts of Lahore till 2016 while the number of civil cases is 37,728.

Similarly, the number of five-year-old sessions and civil cases in Faisalabad is 190 and 6,490 respectively and the number of five-year-old civil cases in the district courts of Gujranwala is more than 3,000 while more than 200 session cases are also pending. In addition, 257 sessions and about 7,000 civil cases are pending in the district courts of Multan. More than 8,000 civil cases and 145 session cases are pending in the district courts of Rawalpindi till 2016.