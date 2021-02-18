Seven die in truck-passenger coach collision due to fog

At least seven people died and nine others got injured when a mini-truck rammed into a passenger coach due to dense fog on Quaidabad-Khushab Road in Mianwali on Wednesday morning.

Police said that six men and one woman are among the seven who died. According to police, the accident occurred near Mianwali at Khushab Road when the speeding truck collided with a van, with both drivers losing control and resulting in a collision. As soon as the accident took place, rescue teams arrived on the scene to initiate relief efforts and helped shift the injured to DHQ hospital Jauharabad for medical treatment.

Rescue officials said six persons died on the spot after the accident and 10 others were injured. One of the injured died during medical treatment, raising the death toll to seven.