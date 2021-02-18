JI issues strategy guidelines on Covid vaccine, education

The Jamaat-e-Islami has issued a set of policies on the procurement and administration of coronavirus vaccine and the management of the impact of Covid-19 on economy and education.

In an exclusive working session of JI’s Policy Planning Wing organized by PILDAT in Islamabad, the party’s policies were discussed and finalised by the party members. The policies on vaccination, economy and education were also shared with media in a press talk by Dr Fareed Ahmed Paracha, Naib Ameer, JI, Azhar Iqbal Hassan, Deputy Secretary General, Syed Waqas Jafri, Deputy Secretary General, Dr Tariq Saleem, Asif Luqman Qazi, Director, President, Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, and Dr Khubaib Shahid, Central President, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association after the session.

The party’s policy on coronavirus vaccination states that the media is to be used fully to dispel doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine and reliable, experienced and senior doctors should give a positive message to the people. The policy on education under Covid-19 states that a formula of discount in fee is to be devised after mutual consultation of the government, parents and school administration. The policy highlights that schools are to be barred from charging for sports and other extra-curricular activities. The party believes that as a compensation, the government should provide grants and interest-free loans to private institutions so that they can pay salaries to teachers, and save the educational sector from a big crisis.

The policy on economy under Covid-19 states that a complete lockdown is not the optimum solution as there is a trade-off between healthcare and economic objectives, therefore, economic activity should not be completely shut down as it brings its own miseries. It states that the wearing of masks should be enforced and a fine of 50 rupees should be imposed on violators. Interest-free loans should be provided to eligible businesses including shops, private schools and restaurants.

The JI believes that in the context of the pandemic, all the instruments of Islamic social finance including zakat, Sadaqah, waqf, takaful ta’awuni, and others, should be coordinated together and integrated with the fiscal policy of the governments in the form of safety nets and pro-poor expenditure. The party believes that Pakistan needs to get rid of IMF programmes and adopt an approach of self-reliance, the JIP policy states.