Nasir Shah inaugurates tree plantation camapign

Sindh Minister for Local Government & Forest, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday inaugurated tree plantation campaign 2021 by planting sampling at Bagh-e-Jinnah (old polo ground). Sindh Chief Minister Coordinator Shahzad Memon, Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Muhammad Afzal Zaidi, JDC Chief Zafar Abbas and other civil society organization members also planted trees. The tree plantation campaign is being launched under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Addressing the Ceremony, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said over one lac environment friendly and indigenous plants will be used for tree plantation campaign adding that park department of KMC has developed some 70 thousand indigenous sampling in their own nurseries, while MoUs has also been signed with civil society organization to seek their cooperation in making Karachi green city.

The Provincial Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah who also holds the portfolio of Forest Department added that on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari forest department has launched various project in the province including Green Sindh, Urban Forest and Mangroves Project.