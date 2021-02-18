Asad urges health workers to register themselves for vaccine

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has asked all frontline healthcare workers to register themselves for anti-Covid vaccine administration in their respective areas.

Chairing the NCOC meeting on Wednesday, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said that all efforts will be made for the safety and protection of healthcare workers so that they can work with the same commitment to save precious lives. “Frontline healthcare workers are our priority,” said Umar.

He said that 52,768 healthcare workers have been vaccinated across the country ever since the vaccination drive began on February 2. Breaking down the data, the NCOC head revealed that 32,860 frontline healthcare workers have been administered doses of the coronavirus vaccine in Sindh. In Punjab, the number of frontline healthcare workers vaccinated stand at 15,494 while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,639 healthcare workers have been given the vaccine doses.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 1,013 healthcare workers have been vaccinated while in Azad Kashmir, 651 healthcare workers and in Islamabad, 859 have been provided the vaccine. In Balochistan, the number of healthcare workers who have been vaccinated stands at 252, according to the NCOC.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has recorded 56 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,436, said the NCOC on Wednesday.

According to the NCOC, the Covid-19 has claimed 56 more lives and 1,165 fresh infections were reported. The total count of active cases is 25,008. In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,484 patients have recovered from the virus, while 528,545 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far. Around 1,662 patients were stated to be in critical condition. According to the NCOC, with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 565,989.

A total of 33,196 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours, while 8,531,218 samples have been tested so far.

At least 504 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 165,200.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 30 more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total reached 5,114. The department added that at least 152,869 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet.

According to a statement issued by Chief Minister House, the provincial tally of Covid-19 infections rose to 254,677 with addition of 270 cases in the last 24 hours. With 19 new fatalities, the death toll reached 4,263, CM Murad Ali Shah said in the statement.

The statement added that 872 patients recovered in the last 24 hours from the virus in Sindh, taking the number of recovered persons to 237,371.