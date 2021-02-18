Three siblings burnt with acid in Faisalabad

In a horrific incident, an unknown person threw acid on three siblings in Faisalabad’s Karkhana Bazaar area on Wednesday morning. According to rescue officials, the three victims sustained burn wounds as a result of the acid attack and were shifted to Allied Hospital for medical attention. The man who poured acid over them managed to flee. The siblings were identified as 17-year-old Amina, 14-year-old Khadija, and 12-year-old Yousuf. Earlier on Friday last, a person from transgender community suffered severe burns after an accused threw acid on him at Tibbi Mochi village of Sinawan in tahsil Kot Addu, police said. A man namely Muzammil who happened to be a friend of transgender Sarfraz alias Chandni was involved in the attack, police said adding that he has been arrested after he had escaped from the crime scene. The injured was rushed to THQ hospital Kot Addu, however, doctors advised he be shifted to the Burn Unit of Nishtar Hospital Multan. He had suffered burns in his face with damage to eyes and hands. Police said they have registered an FIR under relevant sections relating to offense involving acid and pledged to get him punished as per law. The National Assembly had passed the Acid Control and Acid Crime Prevention Bill, 2011, which said that offenders would have to face a minimum of 14 years to maximum life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs1m.













