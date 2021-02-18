FBR accelerates drive against money laundering under AMLA, 2010

The Intelligence & Investigation wing of Inland Revenue of FBR in its drive against the menace of Money Laundering has initiated cases against high profile individuals and companies and has formally filed FIRs under Anti Money Laundering Act (AMLA), 2010 involving amounts of more than Rs 125 billion.

Giving details of the cases, the sources said that upto the month of December 2020, 126 cases have been filed wherein 315 Bank accounts have been attached similarly 48 immovable properties have also been attached under the provisions of this act.

“The year 2020 witnessed filing of 105 cases, that remains highest in number out of total 126 cases filed till now,” the sources said adding this was only possible because of the present government focus as part of its accountability drive.

The sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been steady and non-compromising on this aspect of going after the Money launderers and in fact facilitates and encourages the efforts of law enforcement agencies in this regard.

Sources further revealed that in quite a good number of cases final challans have been submitted, which are now ready for prosecution and conviction whereas in some cases investigations are in final stages. “Mafias involved in this menace have started knocking the doors of judiciary to get relief on technical grounds, as on merit they cannot defend the criminal proceeds of Money Laundering and Corruption,” added the sources.

Apart from knocking the doors of judiciary, sources said, the mafias are exerting pressure on the functionaries going after them but the Prime Minister is determined to proceed with the process of accountability in a transparent and non-partisan manner and that is the reason that Government is proceeding against all the money launderers without any exception.

The sources said the Government is contemplating to create a prosecution cell for this purpose as it is presently not available with the I & I-IR Wing of FBR.