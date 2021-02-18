Wassans’ nephew bludgeoned to death with wine bottle, set afire: JIT

Police officer Bilawal Wassan, the nephew of Pakistan Peoples Party leaders Manzoor Wassan and Nawab Wassan, was bludgeoned to death with a wine bottle, said the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to look into the murder case. According to a report compiled by the JIT, Bilawal Wassan had also consumed alcohol before he was murdered. The probe team led by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur concluded that prime suspect Sarfraz Rajput murdered Bilawal and then set him and his vehicle afire. It found two other suspects, Zahid Rajput and Saqlain Shah, who have also been nominated in the case, as innocent. The JIT report said the prime suspect also confessed to having committed the felony during questioning. Bilawal Wassan was posted at Laung Faqeer police check post, officials said. His body was recovered from a gutted car parked on the roadside near Bhurgri village in Khairpur on November 18. The unidentified body found from the vehicle was shifted to hospital, which was later identified as ASI Bilawal Wassan.













